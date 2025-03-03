APIsec API Security: AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation. built by APIsec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack simulation, Business logic vulnerability testing, Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) detection..

Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.