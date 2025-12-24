Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SSCS is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. OX Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by OX Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from OX Application Security's Code Projection technology, which maps runtime behavior back to source code and cuts false positives by actually understanding what code paths attackers can reach. The platform covers five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and asset management, and its native integration of CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV means you're prioritizing on threat reality, not scanner output volume. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or need a tool that handles infrastructure-as-code scanning equally well; OX is built for teams that have already committed to fixing the software they write, not monitoring it in production.
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SSCS vs OX Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection. OX Application Security differentiates with Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS.
Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. OX Application Security is developed by OX Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SSCS and OX Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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