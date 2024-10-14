Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Apiiro SSCS is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map their actual software supply chain will find Apiiro SSCS's inventory-first approach more grounded than vulnerability-scanning-only tools. The platform detects shadow CI/CD pipelines and maps repository permissions across your SCM sprawl before running risk algorithms, which means you're not chasing noise on code that doesn't actually deploy. The tradeoff is real: Apiiro prioritizes asset discovery and risk contextualization over runtime supply chain enforcement, so teams needing to block malicious packages mid-deployment should layer in dedicated SCA tools instead of expecting Apiiro alone to stop the attack.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Apiiro SSCS for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Apiiro SSCS: ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Apiiro SSCS differentiates with SCM repository inventory and monitoring, CI/CD pipeline inventory including shadow pipelines, Branch protection rule detection.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Apiiro SSCS is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Apiiro SSCS integrates with SCA tools. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Apiiro SSCS serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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