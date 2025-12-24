Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. StackHawk AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Security leaders managing sprawling application portfolios across SMB to Enterprise will find StackHawk AppSec's real value in attack surface visibility and remediation bottleneck identification, where most AppSec programs actually break down. The platform's automated coverage rate calculation and vulnerability lifecycle tracking directly address NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that separate mature programs from reactive ones. Skip this if you need a developer-first tool that shifts testing left into the CI/CD pipeline; StackHawk is built for program oversight, not for engineers catching bugs before commit.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs StackHawk AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. StackHawk AppSec differentiates with Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. StackHawk AppSec is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and StackHawk AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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