Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.