Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Cycode ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will find immediate value in Cycode ASPM's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually worth fixing across fragmented security tools. The platform covers the full NIST asset management and continuous monitoring functions, letting you correlate findings from multiple sources into a single action queue rather than triaging alerts in isolation. Skip this if your organization runs a single scanner or hasn't matured beyond basic CI/CD integration; Cycode's value accrues once you're managing five or more security data sources.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs Cycode ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Cycode ASPM: ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. Cycode ASPM differentiates with Real-time application security posture management from code to cloud, Pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, Centralized visibility and management of security findings.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Cycode ASPM is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and Cycode ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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