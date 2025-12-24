Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection differentiates with Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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