Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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