Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..

Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.