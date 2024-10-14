Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in secrets detection. Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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