Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..

Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.