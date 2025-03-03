Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from disconnected scanners will cut through the clutter with Legit Security Vulnerability Management, which consolidates SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and IaC findings under one policy engine and surfaces only what actually matters to your business. The platform's customizable risk scoring tied to application context and automated remediation orchestration means your teams spend time fixing real problems instead of triaging false positives. Skip this if your organization lacks a mature CI/CD pipeline or runs mostly on-premises workloads; Legit is built for cloud-native shops with the velocity to operationalize security policies at scale.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Legit Security Vulnerability Management for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Legit Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Legit Security Vulnerability Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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