Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection: AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets..

Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.