Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection is a commercial threat modeling tool by Apiiro. Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection
Development teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations will get the most from Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection if they're shipping features faster than security can review them; the platform catches risk in pull requests and tickets before code reaches production, collapsing the review cycle from days to minutes. The private LLM model and automated threat modeling directly address ID.RA (risk assessment) and PR.PS (secure development) in NIST CSF 2.0, with Jira and GitHub integration making adoption frictionless. Skip this if your team still treats threat modeling as a once-per-release document exercise rather than a continuous practice tied to ticket creation.
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection vs Snyk Code for your threat modeling needs.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection: AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets..
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection differentiates with Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets. Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection is developed by Apiiro. Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps Boards. Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection and Snyk Code serve similar Threat Modeling use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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