Forensic examiners and incident responders working with seized Apple hardware or cloud-native Linux environments need APFS FUSE Driver for Linux because it's the only free tool that lets you mount and analyze encrypted APFS volumes without leaving the Linux command line. With nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that major forensic labs have standardized on it for macOS evidence acquisition pipelines. Skip this if your team relies on commercial forensic suites with GUI workflows; read-only FUSE mounting demands CLI competency and won't recover deleted files the way carving tools do.

AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples

Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.