ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.