Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. CyCognito Contextualization is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset inventory noise will find value in CyCognito Contextualization's ability to automatically rank assets by business context and attacker appeal rather than by raw vulnerability count. The platform maps organizational structure alongside asset interconnections to surface attack paths most likely to matter, which directly addresses the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most teams struggle with. Skip this if your team lacks the maturity to act on prioritized findings quickly; contextualization only works when you can operationalize what it surfaces.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs CyCognito Contextualization for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. CyCognito Contextualization differentiates with Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. CyCognito Contextualization is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and CyCognito Contextualization serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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