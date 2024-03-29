Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments..

Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.