Apache Spot (Incubating) is a free network detection and response tool. Corelight Investigator is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams operating on tight budgets who need network-layer threat hunting will find Apache Spot's big data approach to flow and packet analysis genuinely useful; it excels at detecting lateral movement and data exfiltration patterns that traditional NDR tools miss. The 353 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution, though incubating status means expect unpolished edges and limited vendor support compared to commercial NDR platforms. Skip this if you need out-of-box alerting or managed threat hunting; Apache Spot demands engineering resources to operationalize and tune effectively.
Security teams investigating encrypted traffic and multi-cloud network threats will get the most from Corelight Investigator because it analyzes encrypted flows without decryption and deploys sensors across hybrid infrastructure without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers 80+ application identifiers and includes ICS/OT protocol monitoring, addressing detection gaps that most NDR tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is automated response and playbook execution; Corelight prioritizes investigation and Tier 1 triage over containment workflows.
Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
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Common questions about comparing Apache Spot (Incubating) vs Corelight Investigator for your network detection and response needs.
Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments..
Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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