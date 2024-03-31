ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server: CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination. built by Sasa Software. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) file sanitization, API and ICAP protocol support, Support for hundreds of file types including Office, PDF, archives, and executables..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.