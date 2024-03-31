Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server is a commercial content disarm & reconstruction tool by Sasa Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling high-volume file intake across email, web, and APIs should pick GateScanner Integration Server for its native ICAP and API support, which lets you drop it inline without rearchitecting your gateway stack. The Active-Active load balancing with zero-downtime scaling and support for hundreds of file types including executables means you won't outgrow it as your sanitization volume climbs. Skip this if you need threat intelligence feeds or behavioral detonation; GateScanner does disarm-and-reconstruct only, prioritizing data integrity over detection, which is exactly the right tradeoff for organizations that treat file sanitization as a deterministic control rather than a threat hunting tool.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server: CDR service via API/ICAP for inline file sanitization and threat elimination. built by Sasa Software. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) file sanitization, API and ICAP protocol support, Support for hundreds of file types including Office, PDF, archives, and executables..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server differentiates with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) file sanitization, API and ICAP protocol support, Support for hundreds of file types including Office, PDF, archives, and executables.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server is developed by Sasa Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and Sasa Software GateScanner Integration Server serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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