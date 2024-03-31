Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox Cloud is a commercial malware analysis tool by Joe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Security teams handling high-volume malware submissions will get immediate value from Joe Sandbox Cloud's cross-platform analysis and live interactive access, which cuts investigation time against polymorphic threats across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The 2,580+ behavior signatures combined with execution graphs that detect control flow evasion give analysts granular visibility into how malware actually operates, not just what it does. Skip this if your team needs automated response or recovery orchestration; Joe Sandbox excels at characterization and detection (ID.RA and DE.AE) but assumes your incident response workflows exist elsewhere.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Cloud-based automated malware analysis for Windows, macOS & Linux.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Joe Sandbox Cloud for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Joe Sandbox Cloud: Cloud-based automated malware analysis for Windows, macOS & Linux. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Cross-platform malware analysis (Windows 10/10 x64, macOS, Linux), 2,580+ generic behavior signatures for malicious activity classification, Virtual and physical analysis machine support..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Joe Sandbox Cloud differentiates with Cross-platform malware analysis (Windows 10/10 x64, macOS, Linux), 2,580+ generic behavior signatures for malicious activity classification, Virtual and physical analysis machine support.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox Cloud is developed by Joe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Joe Sandbox Cloud integrates with Suricata, Zeek (Bro), MISP, GitHub, Emerging Threats ETOpen/ETPro. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Joe Sandbox Cloud serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, Dynamic Analysis, IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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