ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Sandbox Cloud: Cloud-based automated malware analysis for Windows, macOS & Linux. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Cross-platform malware analysis (Windows 10/10 x64, macOS, Linux), 2,580+ generic behavior signatures for malicious activity classification, Virtual and physical analysis machine support..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.