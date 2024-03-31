ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Sandbox Hypervisor: Custom hypervisor for stealth malware analysis on VMs and bare metal. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include Custom hypervisor running at ring -1 for stealth operation, independent of KVM or XEN, System call, kernel call, and user-mode API call monitoring with arguments, Memory access monitoring including Windows PEB and other memory areas..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.