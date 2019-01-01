Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform: Automated compliance and security platform for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. built by Oneleet. Core capabilities include Automated compliance workflows for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA certifications, Continuous security posture monitoring and compliance tracking, Automated evidence collection from integrated technology stacks..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.