Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Logpoint SIEM: A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting. built by Logpoint. Core capabilities include Sovereign-ready deployments across on-prem, hybrid, hosted and retain full control of your data and infrastructure., Prove compliance with NIS2 and GDPR and pull reports with Logpoint SIEM’s pre-built compliance templates and dashboards., Detect threats that matter with out-of-the-box detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and tailored for top detection use cases...

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.