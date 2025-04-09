AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR is a commercial email security platforms tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace without dedicated email security should pick BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for its API-first architecture that detects compromised accounts and BEC without touching MX records or requiring external visibility. The proxyless deployment means no gateway bottleneck, and the built-in SIEM and SOAR capabilities for email and account activity eliminate the separate tool tax most teams absorb. Skip this if you need advanced forensics on encrypted email content or run legacy on-premises mail servers; BLOKWORX is cloud-native by design.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing AnubisNetworks Email Security vs BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for your email security platforms needs.
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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