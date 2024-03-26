Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework is a free cloud security posture management tool. aws-security-viz is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies running AWS across multiple accounts need Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework because it maps your entire cloud footprint without vendor lock-in or per-resource pricing. The framework inventories resources via cross-account assume roles into a centralized S3 bucket, giving you a single source of truth for compliance audits and drift detection at zero cost. Skip this if your organization demands a commercial UI, managed alerting, or real-time remediation workflows; Antiope is a data collection engine that requires you to build analysis and response on top.
Teams managing sprawling EC2 security groups without visibility into cross-account or cross-region access patterns should start here. aws-security-viz generates network diagrams that actually show you what your groups permit instead of making you parse JSON or hunt through the console, and it costs nothing. Skip this if you need policy-as-code enforcement or drift detection; the tool visualizes existing state but won't catch misconfigurations before they deploy.
An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis.
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
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Common questions about comparing Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework vs aws-security-viz for your cloud security posture management needs.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..
aws-security-viz: A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework is open-source with 225 GitHub stars. aws-security-viz is open-source with 718 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework and aws-security-viz serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, AWS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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