Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
Application security testing product from Trace Security
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Anti-Trojan-Source vs Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox