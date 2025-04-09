Anrita Cyber Defense: SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization. built by Zeronsec. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Real-time security event monitoring across networks, endpoints, and cloud, Log collection, storage, and analysis from IT/OT/Cloud infrastructure, MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain-based detection rules..

Apache Metron: Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.