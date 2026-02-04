Organizations replacing password-based help desk authentication and OTP fallbacks with biometric verification will see immediate friction reduction; Anonybit Workforce Authentication delivers this without centralizing sensitive biometric data, using sharded anonymized storage that keeps templates distributed and untraceable even if the vendor is compromised. The decentralized architecture is the real differentiator here, not a marketing claim. Skip this if your priority is breadth of MFA methods or deep integration with obscure legacy systems; Anonybit is built for IAM teams that can standardize on biometrics and are willing to train users on passwordless flows.