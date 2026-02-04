Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage: Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage across multi-party cloud, Biometric data sharding and anonymization, Multi-modal biometric support (face, voice, iris, fingerprint)..

AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution: NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards. built by AUTHADA. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include NFC-based identity document reading via smartphone, Support for German national identity cards (eID), Support for EU citizen eID cards and residence permits..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.