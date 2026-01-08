1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution is a commercial identity verification tool by AUTHADA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution
Security and compliance teams verifying identity for EU citizens will find AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution valuable because it uses NFC-based smartphone verification against actual government-issued eID cards rather than document uploads or selfies, eliminating the friction and spoofing vectors of traditional flows. Support for German eID and EU residence permits means you're checking against live credentials in markets where regulatory pressure on identity verification is highest. The demo mode with zero data persistence is useful for testing without compliance headaches, though this is fundamentally a verification tool, not an access management platform; teams needing SSO integration or continuous authentication should look elsewhere.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution: NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards. built by AUTHADA. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include NFC-based identity document reading via smartphone, Support for German national identity cards (eID), Support for EU citizen eID cards and residence permits..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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