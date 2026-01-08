1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution: NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards. built by AUTHADA. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include NFC-based identity document reading via smartphone, Support for German national identity cards (eID), Support for EU citizen eID cards and residence permits..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.