Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.