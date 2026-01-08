1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling identity verification across multiple platforms will get the most from AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID because it eliminates repeated KYC friction without warehousing PII across systems. The cryptographic credential model means users verify once, then share tamper-proof identity assertions across partners, cutting both fraud surface and compliance liability; Microsoft Entra integration keeps it anchored in existing access stacks. Skip this if your primary need is passwordless authentication or step-up MFA within a single application, where lighter-weight solutions will do the job faster.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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