1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.