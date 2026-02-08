Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID: Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Reusable digital identity credentials verified once and shared across platforms, Tamper-proof credential issuance using advanced cryptographic verification, Real-time identity verification to reduce fraud and identity theft risk..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.