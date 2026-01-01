OpenFHE

Cryptography teams preparing for post-quantum threats should evaluate OpenFHE because it's one of the few free implementations of fully homomorphic encryption schemes with actual production API simplifications, not research prototypes. The library ships NIST-standardized lattice-based schemes (CKKS, BGV, BFV) and cross-platform support, meaning you can test quantum-resistant encrypted computation without licensing costs. Skip this if your team lacks cryptography depth or needs a vendor accountable for long-term maintenance; OpenFHE is community-driven and performance still lags traditional encryption for high-throughput workloads.