anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..

DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.