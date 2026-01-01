Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anon.li Drop is a commercial secure file sharing tool by anon.li. DataStealth On-Premise is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data in air-gapped or heavily regulated environments should pick DataStealth On-Premise for its ability to enforce field-level masking and tokenization without sending data outside your infrastructure. The inline gateway and sidecar deployment models work across SQL, NoSQL, Kafka, and Kubernetes, so you're not rebuilding policy for every data store; BYOK and on-prem HSM integration mean keys never leave your network. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS platforms or you need a lightweight, API-first masking layer; DataStealth is built for teams managing their own infrastructure and willing to maintain a stateful proxy tier.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing anon.li Drop vs DataStealth On-Premise for your secure file sharing needs.
anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..
DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anon.li Drop differentiates with Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro). DataStealth On-Premise differentiates with Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection.
anon.li Drop is developed by anon.li founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. DataStealth On-Premise is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
anon.li Drop and DataStealth On-Premise serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox