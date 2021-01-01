Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

StalkPhish.io: Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation. built by StalkPhish. Core capabilities include Phishing URL detection with source attribution and first-seen timestamps, Phishing kit family identification and campaign attribution, Telegram bot tracking for credential exfiltration detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.