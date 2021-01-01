Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Anomali. StalkPhish.io is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by StalkPhish. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali ThreatStream vs StalkPhish.io for your threat intel platforms needs.
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
StalkPhish.io: Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation. built by StalkPhish. Core capabilities include Phishing URL detection with source attribution and first-seen timestamps, Phishing kit family identification and campaign attribution, Telegram bot tracking for credential exfiltration detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali ThreatStream differentiates with Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation. StalkPhish.io differentiates with Phishing URL detection with source attribution and first-seen timestamps, Phishing kit family identification and campaign attribution, Telegram bot tracking for credential exfiltration detection.
Anomali ThreatStream is developed by Anomali. StalkPhish.io is developed by StalkPhish founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali ThreatStream integrates with SIEM, Firewalls, Proxies, DNS, Endpoint Protection Platforms and 1 more. StalkPhish.io integrates with SOAR, Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIP). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali ThreatStream and StalkPhish.io serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Actors. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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