Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Anomali. Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Cyble. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs hunting threats across surface, deep, and dark web need Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform for its AI-driven correlation of indicators of compromise against live threat actor activity. The platform's real-time malware and ransomware monitoring paired with botnet detection covers the full detection and analysis spectrum of NIST CSF 2.0, which means you're not blindsided by infrastructure reconnaissance before an attack lands. Skip this if you need threat intelligence as a lightweight feed bolted onto your existing SIEM; Cyble expects you to operationalize its data through active hunting, not passive alerting.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Anomali ThreatStream vs Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform: AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Surface, deep, and dark web threat data collection, AI-driven threat analytics and automation, Real-time threat actor and vulnerability monitoring..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali ThreatStream differentiates with Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation. Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with Surface, deep, and dark web threat data collection, AI-driven threat analytics and automation, Real-time threat actor and vulnerability monitoring.
Anomali ThreatStream is developed by Anomali. Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by Cyble. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali ThreatStream integrates with SIEM, Firewalls, Proxies, DNS, Endpoint Protection Platforms and 1 more. Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali ThreatStream and Cyble Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence, IOC, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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