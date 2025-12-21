Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection
Threat intelligence analysts and incident responders building custom detection rules need APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection for its structured reference data on real campaigns; the 4,046 GitHub stars reflect active community curation and continuous updates from practitioners who've actually hunted these groups. Free access means you're not paying for repackaged feeds, just tactical IOCs and TTPs indexed by threat actor. Skip this if your team expects a polished UI or automated correlation with your SIEM; this is a reference library you pull from, not a platform that pushes alerts to you.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali ThreatStream vs APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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