Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.