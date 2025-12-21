Anomali Security Analytics: SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security Data Lake for petabyte-scale data storage, Native threat intelligence integration, AI-driven behavioral analytics..

Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.