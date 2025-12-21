Anomali Integrator is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. ATT&CK® Navigator is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will see immediate value in Anomali Integrator's ability to normalize, prioritize, and push intelligence to every control that matters, from firewalls to DNS to endpoints, in a single workflow. The platform covers critical NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions by automating what would otherwise be manual correlation of threat data with your actual vulnerabilities and environment. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure maturity to absorb multi-format threat feeds across dozens of destinations, or if you're still evaluating whether centralized threat intelligence is even a priority; Integrator assumes you've already committed to that foundation.
Security teams building threat models or defensive strategies need ATT&CK® Navigator because it's the only free tool that lets you map your controls directly to adversary behaviors at scale, turning the MITRE matrix from reference material into an operational planning artifact. The tool has 2,345 GitHub stars and sits at the center of how serious threat intelligence programs operationalize frameworks; most mature teams use it to annotate coverage gaps before buying detection tools, not after. Skip this if your team treats ATT&CK as optional reading; you'll get nothing from a visualization tool without a concurrent commitment to behavior-based defense.
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Integrator vs ATT&CK® Navigator for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..
ATT&CK® Navigator: A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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