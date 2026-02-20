Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.