Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. DeHashed is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Digital Risk Protection vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
DeHashed: A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Anomali Digital Risk Protection is Commercial while DeHashed is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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