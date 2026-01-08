360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Anomali Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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