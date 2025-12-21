Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.