Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intel 471. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure if external attack surface discovery is outpacing your ability to prioritize what actually matters; the platform threads threat intelligence directly into exposure ranking so you stop chasing every subdomain and focus on what adversaries are actively targeting. The CTI-driven prioritization covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM effectively, giving you continuous asset visibility tied to real threat activity rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if your organization lacks a threat intelligence program or needs internal network monitoring; Intel 471 is built for companies that already consume CTI and want it operationalized across their perimeter.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure differentiates with CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is developed by Intel 471. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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