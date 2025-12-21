Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.