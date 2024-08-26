Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Anomali Security Analytics: SIEM platform with native threat intel, AI analytics, and Security Data Lake. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security Data Lake for petabyte-scale data storage, Native threat intelligence integration, AI-driven behavioral analytics..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.