Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.