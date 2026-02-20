Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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