AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.