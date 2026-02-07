AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Anjuna Seaglass for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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