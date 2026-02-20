Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.