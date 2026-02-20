Anjuna Seaglass is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Anjuna Security. Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting sensitive workloads from insider threats and memory-based attacks will find Anjuna Seaglass valuable because it encrypts data in-use via hardware enclaves, not just at rest or in transit. The no-code wrapping approach means you can move existing containerized apps into Confidential Containers without rewriting application code, and multi-cloud deployment across AWS, Azure, and GCP reduces vendor lock-in. This is not for teams whose primary concern is preventing initial compromise or lateral movement; Seaglass assumes the container already runs and focuses on what happens inside it, leaving your CNAPP and network detection work largely unchanged.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Anjuna Seaglass vs Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Anjuna Seaglass: Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves. built by Anjuna Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include No-code-change application wrapping into Confidential Containers, Secure enclave-ready hardened container image generation, Single-command multi-cloud and on-premises deployment..
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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