Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..

Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.