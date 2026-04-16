Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Anetac. Astrix Secure AI Agents is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Secure AI Agents because non-human identity sprawl is already outpacing your discovery capabilities, and this tool finds what you don't know exists. The Agent Control Plane enforces least-privilege provisioning and detects compromised credentials in real time, covering NIST ID.AM and DE.CM where most teams are blind. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed LLMs or agentic AI in production; you're buying for a problem that doesn't exist yet.
AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents.
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
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Common questions about comparing Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform vs Astrix Secure AI Agents for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Anetac Identity Vulnerability Platform: AI-native platform for identity vulnerability discovery across human, NHI & AI agents. built by Anetac. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and monitoring of human, non-human, and agentic AI identities, Privilege chain mapping to reveal toxic access paths and lateral movement risk, AI-driven behavioral analysis using time-series models to detect anomalous identity activity..
Astrix Secure AI Agents: Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Discovery and governance of non-human identities, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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